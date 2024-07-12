LSV Asset Management Acquires 256,353 Shares of Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK)

LSV Asset Management grew its position in Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK – Free Report) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,756,485 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 256,353 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned 2.09% of Playtika worth $54,683,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Playtika by 109.1% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 3,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,613 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Playtika by 772.0% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 3,474 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of Playtika in the first quarter worth about $82,000. Commerce Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Playtika in the fourth quarter worth about $88,000. Finally, DGS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Playtika during the first quarter worth approximately $90,000. Institutional investors own 11.94% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PLTK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group started coverage on Playtika in a report on Monday, June 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $8.50 target price for the company. Roth Mkm lifted their price objective on Playtika from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Playtika from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Macquarie cut Playtika from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Playtika currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.06.

Playtika Stock Performance

Shares of PLTK traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $7.90. 815,406 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 972,223. Playtika Holding Corp. has a 12 month low of $6.25 and a 12 month high of $12.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.69.

Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.15. Playtika had a net margin of 7.96% and a negative return on equity of 94.21%. The firm had revenue of $651.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $642.38 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Playtika Holding Corp. will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

Playtika Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Friday, June 21st were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 21st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.06%. Playtika’s payout ratio is currently 72.73%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Gili Brudno sold 67,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.72, for a total value of $586,420.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 201,750 shares in the company, valued at $1,759,260. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

About Playtika

Playtika Holding Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops mobile games in the United States, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Asia pacific, and internationally. The company owns a portfolio of casual and social casino-themed games. It distributes its games to the end customer through various web and mobile platforms and direct-to-consumer platforms.

Featured Stories

