LSV Asset Management Buys 207,049 Shares of Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB)

LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB – Free Report) by 13.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,714,964 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 207,049 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Photronics were worth $48,568,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its holdings in Photronics by 187.6% in the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 169,834 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,432,000 after purchasing an additional 110,792 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Photronics by 18.3% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,029,747 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $20,811,000 after acquiring an additional 159,393 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Photronics by 3.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,321,531 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $107,548,000 after purchasing an additional 186,718 shares during the period. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Photronics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $461,000. Finally, JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd bought a new position in shares of Photronics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,019,000. 88.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Photronics Stock Performance

Shares of PLAB traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $26.53. The company had a trading volume of 341,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 524,027. Photronics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.03 and a 52 week high of $34.16. The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.08 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.37.

Photronics Profile

Photronics ( NASDAQ:PLAB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $217.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $231.00 million. Photronics had a return on equity of 9.73% and a net margin of 15.14%. The company's revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Photronics, Inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Photronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of photomask products and services in the United States, Taiwan, China, Korea, Europe, and internationally. It offers photomasks that are used in the manufacture of integrated circuits and flat panel displays (FPDs); and to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers, and FDP substrates.

