LSV Asset Management Buys 22,869 Shares of World Kinect Co. (NYSE:WKC)

LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in World Kinect Co. (NYSE:WKC – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,180,681 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,869 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 1.97% of World Kinect worth $31,229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of World Kinect in the 3rd quarter valued at $157,793,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of World Kinect in the 4th quarter valued at $90,585,000. Brandes Investment Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of World Kinect in the 4th quarter valued at $57,423,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of World Kinect by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,631,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,150,000 after acquiring an additional 52,930 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of World Kinect in the 4th quarter valued at $28,874,000. 97.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

World Kinect Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of World Kinect stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $25.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 314,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 542,621. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.55. World Kinect Co. has a 1-year low of $17.69 and a 1-year high of $26.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.24.

World Kinect Announces Dividend

World Kinect ( NYSE:WKC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.02). World Kinect had a return on equity of 6.39% and a net margin of 0.12%. The firm had revenue of $10.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.29 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that World Kinect Co. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 17th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. World Kinect’s payout ratio is currently 73.12%.

Insider Buying and Selling at World Kinect

In related news, Director Ken Bakshi sold 10,936 shares of World Kinect stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.07, for a total value of $263,229.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 41,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $999,988.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on World Kinect from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Bank of America lifted their price target on World Kinect from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.75.

About World Kinect

World Kinect Corporation operates as an energy management company in the United States, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. This segment also offers fuel management, price risk management, ground handling, dispatch services, and trip planning services, such as flight planning and scheduling, weather reports and overflight permits; payment and processing services; and operates a web-based marketplace platform.

