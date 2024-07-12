LSV Asset Management Buys 293,094 Shares of Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG)

LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG – Free Report) by 88.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 626,226 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 293,094 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Hub Group were worth $27,065,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Cardinal Capital Management increased its stake in Hub Group by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 16,193 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its stake in Hub Group by 81.5% during the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 744 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners increased its stake in Hub Group by 100.6% during the 1st quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 682 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Hub Group during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Hub Group by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 15,185 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,396,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on HUBG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Hub Group from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Hub Group from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on shares of Hub Group in a report on Tuesday. Stephens cut their price objective on shares of Hub Group from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Hub Group in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.29.

Hub Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HUBG traded up $1.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $44.47. The company had a trading volume of 494,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 447,629. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $42.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.64 and a beta of 0.90. Hub Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.73 and a 52-week high of $47.58.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1,000.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Hub Group had a net margin of 3.28% and a return on equity of 8.48%. The company’s revenue was down 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hub Group, Inc. will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hub Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. Hub Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.75%.

About Hub Group

Hub Group, Inc, a supply chain solutions provider, offers transportation and logistics management services in North America. The company's transportation services include intermodal, truckload, less-than-truckload, flatbed, temperature-controlled, and dedicated and regional trucking, as well as final mile, railcar, small parcel, and international transportation.

