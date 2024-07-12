LSV Asset Management Decreases Holdings in F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB)

LSV Asset Management trimmed its position in shares of F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB – Free Report) by 8.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,523,900 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 236,700 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned about 0.70% of F.N.B. worth $35,587,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FNB. Vestor Capital LLC purchased a new position in F.N.B. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in F.N.B. by 272.9% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,882 shares of the bank’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,841 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in F.N.B. by 56.2% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 7,099 shares of the bank’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 2,553 shares during the period. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in F.N.B. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $110,000. Finally, Hart & Patterson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in F.N.B. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $140,000. 79.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FNB shares. StockNews.com upgraded F.N.B. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of F.N.B. in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on F.N.B. from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Stephens dropped their price target on F.N.B. from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.14.

F.N.B. Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE:FNB traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $14.43. 2,710,015 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,085,108. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.62, a P/E/G ratio of 9.89 and a beta of 0.99. F.N.B. Co. has a 1 year low of $10.24 and a 1 year high of $14.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.01. F.N.B. had a return on equity of 9.51% and a net margin of 19.73%. The business had revenue of $406.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $406.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. Analysts predict that F.N.B. Co. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

F.N.B. Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 6th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 6th. F.N.B.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.71%.

Insider Buying and Selling at F.N.B.

In related news, Director William B. Campbell purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.48 per share, with a total value of $33,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 149,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,014,693.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

F.N.B. Company Profile

F.N.B. Corporation, a bank and financial holding company, provides a range of financial products and services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance.

