LSV Asset Management Decreases Stock Holdings in AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS)

LSV Asset Management trimmed its position in AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 621,600 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 8,200 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in AXIS Capital were worth $40,416,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in AXIS Capital in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of AXIS Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AXIS Capital in the 4th quarter worth $55,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of AXIS Capital by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,833 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of AXIS Capital by 61,675.0% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,471 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,467 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on AXS shares. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of AXIS Capital from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $86.00 target price on shares of AXIS Capital in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of AXIS Capital from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com raised shares of AXIS Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of AXIS Capital from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.83.

Shares of AXS stock traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $70.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 303,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 605,661. The company has a 50 day moving average of $70.64 and a 200 day moving average of $63.93. The stock has a market cap of $5.97 billion, a PE ratio of 10.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. AXIS Capital Holdings Limited has a 12-month low of $52.02 and a 12-month high of $74.05.

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.17. AXIS Capital had a net margin of 10.34% and a return on equity of 19.11%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.33 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AXIS Capital Holdings Limited will post 10.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 18th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. AXIS Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.91%.

In other news, Director Michael Millegan purchased 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $71.49 per share, with a total value of $100,086.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 9,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $644,553.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Michael Millegan acquired 1,400 shares of AXIS Capital stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $71.49 per share, for a total transaction of $100,086.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $644,553.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stanley A. Galanski acquired 2,000 shares of AXIS Capital stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $71.43 per share, with a total value of $142,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $840,231.09. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 6,425 shares of company stock valued at $444,351. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products in Bermuda, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers professional insurance products that cover directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions, employment practices, fiduciary, crime, professional indemnity, medical malpractice, and other financial insurance related coverages for commercial enterprises, financial institutions, not-for-profit organizations, and other professional service providers; and property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, property in transit, onshore renewable energy installations, and physical damage and business interruption following an act of terrorism.

