LSV Asset Management Has $205.34 Million Stock Position in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN)

LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Free Report) by 49.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,333,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,434,929 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in First Horizon were worth $205,340,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its stake in First Horizon by 1.3% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 489,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,531,000 after purchasing an additional 6,334 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new position in First Horizon in the first quarter valued at about $106,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in First Horizon by 713.9% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 29,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 25,700 shares in the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in First Horizon in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Greenwood Capital Associates LLC grew its stake in First Horizon by 9.7% in the first quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 397,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,124,000 after purchasing an additional 35,020 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.28% of the company’s stock.

Get First Horizon alerts:

First Horizon Stock Performance

NYSE:FHN traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $16.57. 6,270,305 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,850,569. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.78. First Horizon Co. has a 12 month low of $10.08 and a 12 month high of $16.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

First Horizon Dividend Announcement

First Horizon ( NYSE:FHN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $819.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $809.51 million. First Horizon had a return on equity of 8.96% and a net margin of 16.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that First Horizon Co. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.96%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on FHN. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of First Horizon in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Barclays upped their price target on First Horizon from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on First Horizon from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on First Horizon from $16.00 to $17.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded First Horizon from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.15.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on First Horizon

First Horizon Company Profile

(Free Report)

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through Regional Banking and Specialty Banking segments. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FHN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Horizon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Horizon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.