LSV Asset Management Has $50.95 Million Stock Position in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA)

LSV Asset Management cut its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Free Report) by 5.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 264,170 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 15,860 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned 0.40% of Reinsurance Group of America worth $50,953,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 129.9% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 154 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America in the first quarter worth $29,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 116.3% during the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 212 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 41.2% during the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 240 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.11% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Reinsurance Group of America

In related news, EVP John W. Hayden sold 1,767 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.85, for a total value of $365,503.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,490 shares in the company, valued at $3,410,956.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $216.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $225.00 to $241.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $228.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a report on Friday, June 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Reinsurance Group of America currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.45.

Reinsurance Group of America Stock Performance

Shares of Reinsurance Group of America stock traded up $0.90 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $212.64. The company had a trading volume of 301,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 349,660. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a 1-year low of $135.07 and a 1-year high of $213.58. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $206.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $187.52. The stock has a market cap of $13.99 billion, a PE ratio of 16.55 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The insurance provider reported $6.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.55 by $1.47. Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 15.94%. The company had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.54 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.16 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 21.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Reinsurance Group of America Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th were given a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 13th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.42%.

Reinsurance Group of America Profile

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. The company offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

