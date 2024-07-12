LSV Asset Management Increases Stock Holdings in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII)

LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Free Report) by 29.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 340,050 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 78,178 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned about 0.60% of Polaris worth $34,046,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Polaris during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Polaris during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Polaris in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. First United Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Polaris in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Security National Bank bought a new stake in Polaris in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.06% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Polaris from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Bank of America started coverage on Polaris in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Longbow Research raised Polaris from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Polaris from $92.00 to $82.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Polaris from $103.00 to $97.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.45.

Polaris Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of PII stock traded up $2.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $81.53. The stock had a trading volume of 1,162,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 733,791. Polaris Inc. has a 12-month low of $73.26 and a 12-month high of $138.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $80.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

Polaris (NYSE:PII – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.17. Polaris had a return on equity of 31.39% and a net margin of 4.63%. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.05 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Polaris Inc. will post 7.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Polaris Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.71%.

About Polaris

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets powersports vehicles in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Off-Road, On-Road, and Marine. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; military and commercial ORVs; snowmobiles; motorcycles; and moto-roadsters, quadricycles, and boats.

