LSV Asset Management Lowers Stock Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

LSV Asset Management cut its stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,937,801 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 27,086 shares during the quarter. CVS Health makes up 1.0% of LSV Asset Management’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $473,599,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 149.0% in the 4th quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 366 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Formulas grew its position in shares of CVS Health by 573.2% during the 4th quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 377 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Steph & Co. grew its position in shares of CVS Health by 192.0% during the 1st quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 438 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. 80.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CVS Health alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on CVS shares. Baird R W upgraded shares of CVS Health to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of CVS Health from $78.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $61.00 target price for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $60.00 target price (down from $87.00) on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.05.

Insider Transactions at CVS Health

In other news, Director Edward J. Ludwig bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $53.88 per share, for a total transaction of $53,880.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 21,630 shares in the company, valued at $1,165,424.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CVS Health Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:CVS traded up $0.79 during trading on Friday, hitting $59.00. 8,134,197 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,801,059. CVS Health Co. has a 1-year low of $52.77 and a 1-year high of $83.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $58.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $74.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.42, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.52.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.69 by ($0.38). CVS Health had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 2.03%. The firm had revenue of $88.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current year.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 22nd will be given a $0.665 dividend. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 22nd. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.75%.

CVS Health Company Profile

(Free Report)

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.