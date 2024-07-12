LSV Asset Management Lowers Stock Position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

LSV Asset Management lowered its stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,282,313 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 89,896 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon makes up approximately 0.9% of LSV Asset Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. LSV Asset Management owned about 0.97% of Bank of New York Mellon worth $419,607,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in Bank of New York Mellon during the fourth quarter worth about $813,701,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 74,501,451 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,877,801,000 after acquiring an additional 4,293,751 shares during the period. KBC Group NV boosted its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 217.0% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,528,492 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $79,558,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046,298 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 153.5% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,554,532 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $80,913,000 after acquiring an additional 941,193 shares during the period. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 224.9% in the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,001,056 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,105,000 after acquiring an additional 692,910 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.31% of the company’s stock.

Bank of New York Mellon Stock Up 5.3 %

Shares of BK traded up $3.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $64.70. The company had a trading volume of 9,393,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,730,176. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $59.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.09. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 52-week low of $39.66 and a 52-week high of $64.93.

Bank of New York Mellon Increases Dividend

Bank of New York Mellon ( NYSE:BK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 12th. The bank reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.10. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 11.80% and a net margin of 9.48%. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.38 EPS. Bank of New York Mellon’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 22nd will be given a $0.47 dividend. This is a positive change from Bank of New York Mellon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is 40.98%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on BK shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and set a $61.00 price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of New York Mellon presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.15.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Catherine Keating sold 54,070 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.88, for a total value of $2,967,361.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 78,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,299,848. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Bank of New York Mellon news, VP Catherine Keating sold 54,070 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.88, for a total value of $2,967,361.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 78,350 shares in the company, valued at $4,299,848. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Senthilkumar Santhanakrishnan sold 15,643 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.65, for a total transaction of $901,818.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 144,721 shares in the company, valued at $8,343,165.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 115,928 shares of company stock valued at $6,475,216. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

