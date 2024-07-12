LSV Asset Management Purchases 37,631 Shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

LSV Asset Management grew its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Free Report) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,380,858 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,631 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned 3.78% of Jazz Pharmaceuticals worth $286,703,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vestal Point Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $89,175,000. Armistice Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 108.4% in the 4th quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 651,626 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $80,150,000 after purchasing an additional 338,882 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 28.1% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,023,706 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $125,916,000 after purchasing an additional 224,865 shares during the period. Perpetual Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 54.0% in the 1st quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 475,018 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $57,202,000 after purchasing an additional 166,543 shares during the period. Finally, Polaris Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 1,432,660 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $172,521,000 after purchasing an additional 165,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on JAZZ. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. UBS Group reduced their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $117.00 to $113.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $230.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.86.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $105.59. 451,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 685,717. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $107.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $115.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.58. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a 1 year low of $99.06 and a 1 year high of $146.70.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.53 by ($1.55). Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 27.86% and a net margin of 8.61%. The company had revenue of $901.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $938.99 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc will post 15.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Jazz Pharmaceuticals

In other news, EVP Neena M. Patil sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.65, for a total value of $548,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,629 shares in the company, valued at $4,016,369.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

About Jazz Pharmaceuticals

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Xywav for cataplexy or excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) with narcolepsy and idiopathic hypersomnia; Xyrem to treat cataplexy or EDS with narcolepsy; Epidiolex for seizures associated with Lennox-Gastaut and Dravet syndromes, or tuberous sclerosis complex; Zepzelca to treat metastatic small cell lung cancer, or with disease progression on or after platinum-based chemotherapy; Rylaze for acute lymphoblastic leukemia or lymphoblastic lymphoma; Enrylaze to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia and lymphoblastic lymphoma; Defitelio to treat severe hepatic veno-occlusive disease; and Vyxeos for newly-diagnosed therapy-related acute myeloid leukemia.

