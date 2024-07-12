LSV Asset Management Reduces Holdings in Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN)

LSV Asset Management cut its position in shares of Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN – Free Report) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 642,892 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 16,200 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 4.16% of Dine Brands Global worth $29,882,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Quarry LP grew its holdings in shares of Dine Brands Global by 207.2% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 725 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Dine Brands Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $187,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Dine Brands Global by 127.1% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,254 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 2,381 shares during the period. Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Dine Brands Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Finally, SpiderRock Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Dine Brands Global in the first quarter valued at approximately $235,000. 92.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on DIN shares. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Dine Brands Global from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Dine Brands Global from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Dine Brands Global from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Dine Brands Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Dine Brands Global from $57.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.86.

Dine Brands Global Stock Up 1.9 %

DIN stock traded up $0.64 during trading on Friday, hitting $33.96. 479,744 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 322,839. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $38.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $522.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.04 and a beta of 1.74. Dine Brands Global, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.24 and a 52 week high of $60.98.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The restaurant operator reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $206.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.54 million. Dine Brands Global had a negative return on equity of 35.31% and a net margin of 10.59%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.97 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Dine Brands Global, Inc. will post 6.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dine Brands Global Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 20th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 20th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.01%. Dine Brands Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.30%.

About Dine Brands Global

Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, and operates restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, International House of Pancakes (IHOP) Franchise Solutions, Fuzzy's franchise operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.

Further Reading

