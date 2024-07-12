LSV Asset Management Sells 13,000 Shares of Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT)

LSV Asset Management cut its stake in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 749,070 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,000 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned 4.64% of Haverty Furniture Companies worth $25,558,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HVT. AJOVista LLC bought a new stake in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Haverty Furniture Companies by 62.8% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,740 shares during the last quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Haverty Furniture Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $213,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Haverty Furniture Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $235,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in Haverty Furniture Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $238,000. 80.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HVT traded up $0.26 during trading on Friday, hitting $25.12. 164,129 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 130,660. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.07. Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.09 and a fifty-two week high of $37.05. The stock has a market cap of $407.95 million, a P/E ratio of 9.13, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.44.

Haverty Furniture Companies ( NYSE:HVT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.19). Haverty Furniture Companies had a return on equity of 14.98% and a net margin of 5.64%. The business had revenue of $184.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $192.70 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This is an increase from Haverty Furniture Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.10%. Haverty Furniture Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.55%.

HVT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Haverty Furniture Companies in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Haverty Furniture Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th.

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of residential furniture and accessories in the United States. The company offers furniture merchandise under the Havertys brand name. It also provides custom upholstery products and eclectic looks; and mattress product lines under the Tempur-Pedic, Serta, Sealy, and Stearns and Foster names.

