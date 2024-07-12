LSV Asset Management Sells 15,004 Shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

LSV Asset Management lowered its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Free Report) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 600,507 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 15,004 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned 1.52% of Huntington Ingalls Industries worth $175,030,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd raised its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 1.3% during the first quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 3,284 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $957,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 871 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 10,418 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,705,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC raised its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 1,427 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,047 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Stock Down 0.3 %

HII stock traded down $0.80 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $250.90. The company had a trading volume of 228,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 301,651. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $249.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $265.76. The company has a market capitalization of $9.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.19, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.53. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $199.11 and a 52 week high of $299.50.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Announces Dividend

Huntington Ingalls Industries ( NYSE:HII Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The aerospace company reported $3.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.50 by $0.37. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 6.09%. The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.81 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 16.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.31%.

Insider Transactions at Huntington Ingalls Industries

In related news, VP Jennifer R. Boykin sold 1,043 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.03, for a total value of $262,867.29. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,014,530.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP Jennifer R. Boykin sold 1,043 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.03, for a total transaction of $262,867.29. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,014,530.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Edmond E. Jr. Hughes sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.07, for a total value of $384,105.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 8,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,083,129.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HII. StockNews.com lowered Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Citigroup assumed coverage on Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research report on Monday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $310.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $288.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $278.00.

About Huntington Ingalls Industries

(Free Report)

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc designs, builds, overhauls, and repairs military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Mission Technologies. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

