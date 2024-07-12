LSV Asset Management Sells 278,911 Shares of Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN)

LSV Asset Management decreased its position in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,531,343 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 278,911 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned 4.04% of Allison Transmission worth $286,604,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 256.6% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 592 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 42.3% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 706 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. TFO Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 8,975.0% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 726 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Allison Transmission by 237.4% in the 4th quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,110 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Allison Transmission by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,229 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.90% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Allison Transmission

In other news, SVP John Coll sold 2,000 shares of Allison Transmission stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.06, for a total value of $150,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,082,365.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP John Coll sold 2,000 shares of Allison Transmission stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.06, for a total transaction of $150,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,082,365.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Rafael Basso sold 12,624 shares of Allison Transmission stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.48, for a total transaction of $940,235.52. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $344,395.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Allison Transmission Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE:ALSN traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $77.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 514,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 633,939. The company has a market cap of $6.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.95. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $50.13 and a one year high of $83.42. The business’s 50-day moving average is $75.05 and its 200-day moving average is $71.86.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The auto parts company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.01. Allison Transmission had a net margin of 21.80% and a return on equity of 55.83%. The business had revenue of $789.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $772.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.85 earnings per share. Allison Transmission’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 7.65 EPS for the current year.

Allison Transmission Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 17th. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.35%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Allison Transmission from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. StockNews.com raised Allison Transmission from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Allison Transmission from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Allison Transmission from $67.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Allison Transmission in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.25.

About Allison Transmission

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells fully automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles, and electrified propulsion systems worldwide. It provides commercial-duty on-highway, off-highway and defense fully automatic transmissions, and electric hybrid and fully electric systems.

