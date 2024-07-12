LSV Asset Management Sells 28,000 Shares of G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII)

LSV Asset Management trimmed its stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII – Free Report) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 846,483 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 28,000 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned about 1.86% of G-III Apparel Group worth $24,556,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GIII. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,754,135 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $161,546,000 after buying an additional 51,902 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 155.7% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,620,323 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $123,019,000 after buying an additional 2,204,572 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,777,980 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $94,396,000 after buying an additional 145,232 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group during the 4th quarter worth $9,440,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 38.1% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 262,165 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $6,533,000 after buying an additional 72,333 shares during the last quarter. 92.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get G-III Apparel Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on G-III Apparel Group from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of G-III Apparel Group in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. TheStreet upgraded G-III Apparel Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. StockNews.com upgraded G-III Apparel Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 4th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on G-III Apparel Group from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.60.

G-III Apparel Group Trading Down 2.8 %

Shares of GIII traded down $0.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $26.08. 641,767 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 627,232. G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. has a 52 week low of $18.47 and a 52 week high of $35.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 3.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 2.24. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.32.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 6th. The textile maker reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.17. G-III Apparel Group had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 5.76%. The company had revenue of $609.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $615.10 million. On average, analysts predict that G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About G-III Apparel Group

(Free Report)

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for G-III Apparel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for G-III Apparel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.