LSV Asset Management Sells 45,700 Shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB)

LSV Asset Management lessened its stake in Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 878,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,700 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Atlantic Union Bankshares were worth $31,030,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vista Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 9,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 4.6% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 10,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 16,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 0.8% in the first quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 66,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,348,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 34,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.58% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Atlantic Union Bankshares news, Director Frank Russell Ellett purchased 4,467 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $30.85 per share, with a total value of $137,806.95. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 56,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,752,310.85. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AUB remained flat at $35.78 during midday trading on Friday. 630,384 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 399,105. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.57 and its 200-day moving average is $33.61. Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. has a 52 week low of $26.91 and a 52 week high of $37.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $288.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.82 million. Atlantic Union Bankshares had a return on equity of 9.47% and a net margin of 19.51%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%. Atlantic Union Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.06%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AUB. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Stephens reduced their price target on shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th.

About Atlantic Union Bankshares

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Atlantic Union Bank that provides banking and related financial products and services to consumers and businesses in the United States. It operates in two segments, Wholesale Banking and Consumer Banking. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, time deposit, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and other depository services.

