LSV Asset Management Sells 55,850 Shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

LSV Asset Management trimmed its holdings in shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,628,709 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55,850 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned 2.98% of Whirlpool worth $194,842,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of Whirlpool by 19.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 3,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its position in shares of Whirlpool by 327.8% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 48,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,758,000 after purchasing an additional 36,884 shares during the last quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Whirlpool by 11.2% during the first quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. now owns 8,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $965,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Whirlpool in the first quarter valued at about $8,604,000. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC raised its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 44.1% in the first quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. 90.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Whirlpool alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on WHR shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Whirlpool from $85.00 to $79.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com downgraded Whirlpool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Whirlpool from $63.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.00.

Whirlpool Stock Up 1.3 %

WHR traded up $1.44 on Friday, hitting $109.88. The company had a trading volume of 891,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,393,815. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $93.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $104.92. Whirlpool Co. has a 12-month low of $84.18 and a 12-month high of $159.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.21 and a beta of 1.44.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.17. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 35.16% and a net margin of 2.07%. The company had revenue of $4.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.66 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Whirlpool Co. will post 12.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Whirlpool Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $1.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.37%. Whirlpool’s payout ratio is 96.42%.

Whirlpool Company Profile

(Free Report)

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products and services in the North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances, and commercial laundry products and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Whirlpool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whirlpool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.