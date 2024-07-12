Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 16,388,567 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 46% from the previous session’s volume of 30,313,320 shares.The stock last traded at $3.87 and had previously closed at $3.40.

LCID has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Lucid Group from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of Lucid Group in a research report on Monday. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Lucid Group in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Lucid Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $2.90 price objective on shares of Lucid Group in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lucid Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.14.

The company has a market cap of $9.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.28 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 4.66, a quick ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.99.

Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.05). Lucid Group had a negative return on equity of 53.53% and a negative net margin of 441.29%. The company had revenue of $172.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.43) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Lucid Group, Inc. will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LCID. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Lucid Group in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Lucid Group in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Norden Group LLC acquired a new position in Lucid Group in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Lucid Group by 53.3% in the 1st quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 11,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lucid Group in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 75.17% of the company’s stock.

Lucid Group, Inc a technology company, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles (EV), EV powertrains, and battery systems. It also designs and develops proprietary software in-house for Lucid vehicles. The company sells vehicles directly to consumers through its retail sales network and direct online sales, including Lucid Financial Services.

