Macfarlane Group (LON:MACF) Price Target Increased to GBX 150 by Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Macfarlane Group (LON:MACF – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Berenberg Bank from GBX 145 ($1.86) to GBX 150 ($1.92) in a research note published on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Separately, Shore Capital reissued a house stock rating on shares of Macfarlane Group in a research report on Monday.
Macfarlane Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of protective packaging products to businesses. The company operates through Packaging Distribution and Manufacturing Operations segments. The Packaging Distribution segment distributes packaging materials; and supplies storage and warehousing services in the United Kingdom, Ireland, and Europe.
