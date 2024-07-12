Macfarlane Group (LON:MACF) Price Target Increased to GBX 150 by Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Macfarlane Group (LON:MACF – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Berenberg Bank from GBX 145 ($1.86) to GBX 150 ($1.92) in a research note published on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a house stock rating on shares of Macfarlane Group in a research report on Monday.

Get Macfarlane Group alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on MACF

Macfarlane Group Stock Performance

About Macfarlane Group

LON MACF opened at GBX 126 ($1.61) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.83, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 124.10 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 127.39. Macfarlane Group has a 1 year low of GBX 98.38 ($1.26) and a 1 year high of GBX 147.50 ($1.89). The firm has a market cap of £201.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,400.00 and a beta of 0.69.

(Get Free Report)

Macfarlane Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of protective packaging products to businesses. The company operates through Packaging Distribution and Manufacturing Operations segments. The Packaging Distribution segment distributes packaging materials; and supplies storage and warehousing services in the United Kingdom, Ireland, and Europe.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Macfarlane Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macfarlane Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.