Macquarie Raises Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) Price Target to $24.00

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Macquarie from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Macquarie currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on CNK. Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Cinemark in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Roth Capital upgraded Cinemark from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Barrington Research restated an outperform rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Cinemark in a report on Monday, June 17th. Benchmark restated a buy rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Cinemark in a report on Monday, July 1st. Finally, StockNews.com cut Cinemark from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cinemark currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $22.70.

Cinemark Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CNK opened at $21.56 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.42, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.87, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 2.36. Cinemark has a 1 year low of $13.19 and a 1 year high of $22.19.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $579.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $561.91 million. Cinemark had a return on equity of 69.48% and a net margin of 7.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.03) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Cinemark will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Cinemark

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co boosted its position in Cinemark by 0.5% during the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 122,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,209,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. boosted its position in Cinemark by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 4,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. boosted its position in Cinemark by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 15,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares during the last quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC boosted its position in Cinemark by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 46,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $661,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its position in Cinemark by 1.5% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 92,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,664,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345 shares during the last quarter.

Cinemark Company Profile

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of February 16, 2024, it operated 501 theatres with 5,719 screens in 42 states and 13 countries in South and Central America. Cinemark Holdings, Inc was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

