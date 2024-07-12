MAGIC Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $125.53 Million (MAGIC)

MAGIC (MAGIC) traded 1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 12th. In the last seven days, MAGIC has traded up 10.7% against the US dollar. MAGIC has a total market capitalization of $125.53 million and approximately $19.17 million worth of MAGIC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MAGIC token can currently be bought for approximately $0.49 or 0.00000842 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000319 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000022 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MAGIC Profile

MAGIC’s genesis date was September 1st, 2021. MAGIC’s total supply is 347,714,007 tokens and its circulating supply is 258,193,520 tokens. The official website for MAGIC is www.treasure.lol. MAGIC’s official Twitter account is @treasure_dao and its Facebook page is accessible here. MAGIC’s official message board is medium.com/@treasure_dao.

MAGIC Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Magic (MAGIC) is a decentralized digital token operating on the Ethereum blockchain, following the ERC-20 token standard. It facilitates transactions within its ecosystem. The Magic platform aims to revolutionize digital asset transfer and management, providing seamless, decentralized exchanges, digital asset management, and integration with various digital marketplaces. MAGIC tokens are used to pay for transaction fees, access exclusive services, and participate in governance. The founders of the Magic (MAGIC) token are John Patten, Karel Vuong, and Gaarp.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MAGIC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MAGIC should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MAGIC using one of the exchanges listed above.

