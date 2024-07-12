Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on MBUU. Truist Financial reissued a hold rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Malibu Boats in a research report on Monday. Benchmark started coverage on Malibu Boats in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Malibu Boats from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Malibu Boats from $50.00 to $38.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Raymond James lowered Malibu Boats from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $41.14.

Malibu Boats Price Performance

NASDAQ:MBUU opened at $32.66 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $35.34 and its 200-day moving average is $41.23. Malibu Boats has a 1-year low of $30.20 and a 1-year high of $60.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.67.

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.14. Malibu Boats had a positive return on equity of 18.01% and a negative net margin of 5.19%. The firm had revenue of $203.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.83 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Malibu Boats will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Mark W. Lanigan bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $33.43 per share, for a total transaction of $668,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 73,368 shares in the company, valued at $2,452,692.24. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Malibu Boats in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Malibu Boats in the 1st quarter valued at about $84,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in shares of Malibu Boats in the 1st quarter valued at about $142,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Malibu Boats by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 2,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Malibu Boats in the 1st quarter valued at about $221,000. Institutional investors own 91.35% of the company’s stock.

Malibu Boats Company Profile

Malibu Boats, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and sells a range of recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: Malibu, Saltwater Fishing, and Cobalt. The company provides performance sport boats, and sterndrive and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Pursuit, Maverick, Cobia, Pathfinder, Hewes, and Cobalt brands.

