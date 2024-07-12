Malvern International (LON:MLVN) Trading Down 2.3%

Malvern International Plc (LON:MLVN – Get Free Report) shares traded down 2.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 20 ($0.26) and last traded at GBX 21 ($0.27). 50,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 71% from the average session volume of 29,167 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 21.50 ($0.28).

The stock has a market cap of £5.13 million, a PE ratio of -2,100.00 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 20.41 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 22.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.89, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Malvern International Plc provides educational services in the United Kingdom. The company operates Malvern House London; Malvern House Brighton; Language in Action; Communicate School in Manchester; International Study Centres; and Malvern Online Academy. Its colleges offer English language courses, juniors and summer camps, and bespoke group courses; and university pathway programs, such as pre-university, foundation year, year one, graduate diploma, and pre-master's program; and in-sessional and pre-sessional English programs.

