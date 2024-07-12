Manchester Capital Management LLC Acquires New Shares in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW)

Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 593 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $152,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 33,468 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $8,566,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group bought a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright during the 1st quarter worth $217,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 2,008 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright during the 1st quarter worth $460,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 23,010 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,889,000 after acquiring an additional 1,163 shares during the last quarter. 82.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Curtiss-Wright alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on CW shares. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $252.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $284.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $293.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $246.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Curtiss-Wright from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $302.50.

Insider Activity at Curtiss-Wright

In related news, COO Kevin Rayment sold 8,415 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.67, for a total transaction of $2,370,253.05. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 19,914 shares in the company, valued at $5,609,176.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Curtiss-Wright news, Director S Marce Fuller sold 5,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.04, for a total value of $1,489,512.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,770 shares in the company, valued at $7,242,400.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Kevin Rayment sold 8,415 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.67, for a total transaction of $2,370,253.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 19,914 shares in the company, valued at $5,609,176.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 120 shares of company stock worth $27,914 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Curtiss-Wright Stock Up 0.0 %

CW traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $281.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 200,682. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.99 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a 1 year low of $185.52 and a 1 year high of $286.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $275.55 and its 200-day moving average is $250.66.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The aerospace company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.24. Curtiss-Wright had a net margin of 12.78% and a return on equity of 16.79%. The firm had revenue of $713.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $664.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Curtiss-Wright Co. will post 10.27 EPS for the current year.

Curtiss-Wright Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is a boost from Curtiss-Wright’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 17th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.65%.

Curtiss-Wright Company Profile

(Free Report)

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services mainly to aerospace and defense, commercial power, process, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Curtiss-Wright Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Curtiss-Wright and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.