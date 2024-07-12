Manchester Capital Management LLC Acquires New Shares in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW)

Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 593 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $152,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 33,468 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $8,566,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group bought a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright during the 1st quarter worth $217,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 2,008 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright during the 1st quarter worth $460,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 23,010 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,889,000 after acquiring an additional 1,163 shares during the last quarter. 82.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several analysts have weighed in on CW shares. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $252.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $284.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $293.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $246.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Curtiss-Wright from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $302.50.
Insider Activity at Curtiss-Wright
In related news, COO Kevin Rayment sold 8,415 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.67, for a total transaction of $2,370,253.05. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 19,914 shares in the company, valued at $5,609,176.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Curtiss-Wright news, Director S Marce Fuller sold 5,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.04, for a total value of $1,489,512.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,770 shares in the company, valued at $7,242,400.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Kevin Rayment sold 8,415 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.67, for a total transaction of $2,370,253.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 19,914 shares in the company, valued at $5,609,176.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 120 shares of company stock worth $27,914 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.
Curtiss-Wright Stock Up 0.0 %
CW traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $281.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 200,682. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.99 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a 1 year low of $185.52 and a 1 year high of $286.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $275.55 and its 200-day moving average is $250.66.
Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The aerospace company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.24. Curtiss-Wright had a net margin of 12.78% and a return on equity of 16.79%. The firm had revenue of $713.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $664.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Curtiss-Wright Co. will post 10.27 EPS for the current year.
Curtiss-Wright Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is a boost from Curtiss-Wright’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 17th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.65%.
Curtiss-Wright Company Profile
Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services mainly to aerospace and defense, commercial power, process, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Curtiss-Wright
- Most Volatile Stocks, What Investors Need to Know
- This Financial Stock’s Earnings Signal a Buying Opportunity
- The Significance of Brokerage Rankings in Stock Selection
- Social Platform Stock Hits New Highs: Is More Growth Ahead?
- What Are Dividend Achievers? An Introduction
- A Rising Wedge Pattern Signals Reversal for This Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Curtiss-Wright Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Curtiss-Wright and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.