Manchester Capital Management LLC Buys 208 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,386 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $517,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MDLZ. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Mondelez International by 63.9% during the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Mondelez International during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. 78.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MDLZ stock traded up $0.50 on Friday, hitting $65.82. 1,377,389 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,249,956. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.53. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.49. Mondelez International, Inc. has a one year low of $60.75 and a one year high of $77.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.06. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 16.11% and a net margin of 11.87%. The firm had revenue of $9.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.16 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.97%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Mondelez International from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Citigroup cut their target price on Mondelez International from $87.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Mondelez International from $80.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Mondelez International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.33.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

