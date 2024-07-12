Manchester Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Manchester Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 9.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 238 shares during the quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $190,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TFG Advisers LLC boosted its position in Aflac by 10.5% during the first quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 3,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Aflac by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 52,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,509,000 after buying an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Catalina Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Aflac by 58.4% in the 1st quarter. Catalina Capital Group LLC now owns 4,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 1,484 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Aflac by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 6,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $566,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Southern Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Aflac by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Southern Capital Advisors LLC now owns 17,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,478,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Aflac alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on AFL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Aflac from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Aflac from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Aflac from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Aflac from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on Aflac from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.15.

Insider Transactions at Aflac

In related news, Director Charles D. Lake II sold 22,378 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.47, for a total transaction of $1,957,403.66. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 61,522 shares in the company, valued at $5,381,329.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Aflac news, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 600 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.84, for a total value of $50,904.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,550 shares in the company, valued at $2,337,342. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Charles D. Lake II sold 22,378 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.47, for a total value of $1,957,403.66. Following the sale, the director now owns 61,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,381,329.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Aflac Trading Up 0.7 %

Aflac stock traded up $0.63 during trading on Friday, hitting $93.05. The company had a trading volume of 322,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,202,921. The stock has a market cap of $52.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Aflac Incorporated has a 1-year low of $69.00 and a 1-year high of $93.08. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.30.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.08. Aflac had a return on equity of 16.88% and a net margin of 27.67%. The company had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.09 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.55 EPS. Aflac’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aflac Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. This is an increase from Aflac’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 21st. Aflac’s payout ratio is 22.08%.

Aflac Company Profile

(Free Report)

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. The company operates through Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Aflac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aflac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.