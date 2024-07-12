Manchester Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Manchester Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 5.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,858 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 116 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IJR. Dohj LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 710.1% during the 4th quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 34,098 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,691,000 after purchasing an additional 29,889 shares in the last quarter. Zhang Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 15,746 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,705,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. Fusion Family Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 128.8% in the 4th quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC now owns 155,572 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $16,841,000 after acquiring an additional 87,564 shares in the last quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 351,341 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,033,000 after purchasing an additional 18,216 shares during the period. Finally, Integrity Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $213,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJR traded up $1.66 on Friday, reaching $111.89. 1,699,933 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,734,960. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $106.71. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $87.32 and a 12 month high of $112.15. The company has a market cap of $81.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

