Manchester Capital Management LLC Has $184,000 Stock Position in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 2,880.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 149 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $184,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TDG. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in TransDigm Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new position in TransDigm Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in TransDigm Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group grew its position in TransDigm Group by 48.0% in the fourth quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 37 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new position in TransDigm Group in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TDG. UBS Group boosted their price target on TransDigm Group from $1,403.00 to $1,466.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on TransDigm Group from $1,300.00 to $1,325.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Citigroup upped their target price on TransDigm Group from $1,380.00 to $1,395.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on TransDigm Group from $1,260.00 to $1,390.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on TransDigm Group from $1,310.00 to $1,460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,414.06.

Insider Transactions at TransDigm Group

In other news, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,233.10, for a total value of $3,699,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 3,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,439,160. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Robert J. Small sold 30,000 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,323.86, for a total transaction of $39,715,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 112,381 shares in the company, valued at $148,776,710.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,233.10, for a total value of $3,699,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,439,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 90,833 shares of company stock valued at $119,087,583 over the last ninety days. 4.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TransDigm Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TDG traded down $5.76 during trading on Friday, reaching $1,249.88. 139,199 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 220,804. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $802.46 and a 1-year high of $1,369.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1,308.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,201.69. The firm has a market cap of $69.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.38.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The aerospace company reported $7.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.42 by $0.57. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 63.35% and a net margin of 21.22%. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.39 earnings per share. TransDigm Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 30.14 EPS for the current year.

TransDigm Group Profile

(Free Report)

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

