Manchester Capital Management LLC Purchases 44 Shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 5.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 875 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 44 shares during the quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $454,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. abrdn plc increased its holdings in Elevance Health by 86.8% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 278,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,281,000 after purchasing an additional 129,364 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Elevance Health by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 52,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,663,000 after acquiring an additional 9,199 shares in the last quarter. Canoe Financial LP increased its position in Elevance Health by 158.1% during the 4th quarter. Canoe Financial LP now owns 844,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,054,000 after purchasing an additional 517,116 shares during the period. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Elevance Health in the 4th quarter worth about $218,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 114.8% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 31,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,765,000 after purchasing an additional 16,737 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Elevance Health news, EVP Felicia F. Norwood sold 14,111 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $533.74, for a total value of $7,531,605.14. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,791,460.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on ELV. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $575.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Elevance Health in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $649.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Elevance Health from $574.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $628.00 to $631.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Elevance Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $611.36.

Elevance Health Stock Up 0.0 %

NYSE ELV traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $534.03. The stock had a trading volume of 138,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,005,639. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $534.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $512.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $414.79 and a 1 year high of $550.34. The stock has a market cap of $124.12 billion, a PE ratio of 20.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.84.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The company reported $10.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.54 by $0.10. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 20.62% and a net margin of 3.64%. The firm had revenue of $42.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $9.46 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 37.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Elevance Health Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th were given a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 10th. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.64%.

Elevance Health Profile

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

