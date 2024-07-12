Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC – Get Free Report) (TSE:MFC) saw a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,520,000 shares, a drop of 38.6% from the June 15th total of 10,620,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,570,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Manulife Financial Trading Down 0.2 %

MFC stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $27.13. 2,048,100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,949,181. Manulife Financial has a twelve month low of $17.07 and a twelve month high of $27.51. The company has a market capitalization of $48.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.13.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC – Get Free Report) (TSE:MFC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.04. Manulife Financial had a return on equity of 16.27% and a net margin of 9.28%. The business had revenue of $9.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.85 billion. Equities analysts predict that Manulife Financial will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

Manulife Financial Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 21st. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.44%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. National Bank Financial upgraded Manulife Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. TD Securities raised their target price on Manulife Financial from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Manulife Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Manulife Financial

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MFC. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Manulife Financial by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 72,289,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,806,508,000 after purchasing an additional 727,764 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc raised its position in Manulife Financial by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 37,066,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $823,074,000 after purchasing an additional 7,766,870 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in Manulife Financial by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 28,803,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $749,435,000 after purchasing an additional 3,720,693 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in Manulife Financial by 57.9% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 23,307,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $582,444,000 after purchasing an additional 8,548,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Manulife Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $473,568,000. 52.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Manulife Financial Company Profile

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; and Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment offers investment advice and solutions to retirement, retail, and institutional clients through multiple distribution channels, including agents and brokers affiliated with the company, independent securities brokerage firms and financial advisors pension plan consultants, and banks.

