Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) Shares Sold by Duality Advisers LP

Duality Advisers LP cut its stake in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 19.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,765 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 5,693 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $4,789,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at $500,685,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Marathon Petroleum by 256.3% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 884,573 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $131,235,000 after purchasing an additional 636,281 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 309.9% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 643,590 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $95,483,000 after buying an additional 486,573 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 248.1% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 608,888 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $90,335,000 after purchasing an additional 433,977 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canoe Financial LP acquired a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth about $33,604,000. 76.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MPC traded up $0.53 during trading on Friday, hitting $164.82. The company had a trading volume of 1,204,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,684,932. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $174.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $176.75. The company has a market capitalization of $58.07 billion, a PE ratio of 8.19, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a one year low of $117.28 and a one year high of $221.11.

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The oil and gas company reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.25. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 5.32% and a return on equity of 25.87%. The company had revenue of $32.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.07 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $6.09 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 16.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Marathon Petroleum declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, April 30th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the oil and gas company to repurchase up to 7.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were issued a $0.825 dividend. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 15th. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is 16.48%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America boosted their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $185.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $223.00 to $196.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $190.00 to $168.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $175.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.23.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Refining & Marketing, and Midstream segments. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

