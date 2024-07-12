Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) Shares Sold by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management lessened its position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 3.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,709,921 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 65,900 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $344,549,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MPC. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 400.0% in the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 125 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Vima LLC purchased a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.77% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE MPC traded up $1.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $165.46. The company had a trading volume of 2,248,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,692,839. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $174.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $176.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company has a market capitalization of $58.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.26, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.40. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 12-month low of $117.28 and a 12-month high of $221.11.

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The oil and gas company reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $32.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.07 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 5.32% and a return on equity of 25.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 16.9 EPS for the current year.

Marathon Petroleum declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, April 30th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the oil and gas company to reacquire up to 7.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Marathon Petroleum Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $0.825 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.48%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MPC. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $235.00 to $230.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 30th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $203.00 to $201.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $207.00 to $191.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $190.00 to $168.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $188.00.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Refining & Marketing, and Midstream segments. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

