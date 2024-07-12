Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) Rating Lowered to Hold at Vertical Research

Vertical Research downgraded shares of Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. Vertical Research currently has $19.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock, down from their prior price target of $22.00.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens lowered their target price on shares of Marten Transport from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Marten Transport in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. They set an outperform rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $20.00.

Marten Transport Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MRTN opened at $17.14 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.44. The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.14 and a beta of 0.77. Marten Transport has a one year low of $15.33 and a one year high of $23.38.

Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The transportation company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.12. The company had revenue of $249.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $262.77 million. Marten Transport had a return on equity of 7.65% and a net margin of 5.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Marten Transport will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marten Transport Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Marten Transport’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.80%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, President Douglas Paul Petit sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.22, for a total transaction of $81,990.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 31,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $575,752. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 22.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Marten Transport

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nuance Investments LLC bought a new stake in Marten Transport in the first quarter valued at approximately $24,122,000. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in Marten Transport during the 3rd quarter valued at $12,907,000. Empirical Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Marten Transport during the 4th quarter valued at $9,997,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Marten Transport by 47.3% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,406,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,506,000 after acquiring an additional 451,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Marten Transport during the first quarter valued at about $2,988,000. 69.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Marten Transport

Marten Transport, Ltd. operates as a temperature-sensitive truckload carrier for shippers in the United State, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through four segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment transports food and other consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment, as well as dry freight; and regional short-haul and medium-to-long-haul full-load transportation services.

Featured Articles

