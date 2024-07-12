Martin Brand Sells 87,283 Shares of London Stock Exchange Group plc (LON:LSEG) Stock

London Stock Exchange Group plc (LON:LSEGGet Free Report) insider Martin Brand sold 87,283 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 9,295 ($119.06), for a total value of £8,112,954.85 ($10,391,898.10).

Martin Brand also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Friday, July 5th, Martin Brand sold 19,145 shares of London Stock Exchange Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 9,315 ($119.32), for a total value of £1,783,356.75 ($2,284,304.79).
  • On Wednesday, July 3rd, Martin Brand sold 24,487 shares of London Stock Exchange Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 9,269 ($118.73), for a total transaction of £2,269,700.03 ($2,907,262.75).
  • On Monday, July 1st, Martin Brand sold 27,772 shares of London Stock Exchange Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 9,334 ($119.56), for a total transaction of £2,592,238.48 ($3,320,402.82).
  • On Friday, May 17th, Martin Brand sold 14,320,787 shares of London Stock Exchange Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 9,150 ($117.20), for a total transaction of £1,310,352,010.50 ($1,678,432,189.70).

London Stock Exchange Group Price Performance

Shares of LSEG stock opened at GBX 9,370 ($120.02) on Friday. London Stock Exchange Group plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 7,784 ($99.71) and a fifty-two week high of £110.80 ($141.93). The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 9,316.01 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 9,192.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.70, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of £49.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 6,889.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.35.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on LSEG shares. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a £110 ($140.90) price objective on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 115 ($1.47) price target on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 8,347 ($106.92).

About London Stock Exchange Group

London Stock Exchange Group plc operates as a financial markets infrastructure and data provider primarily in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Data & Analytics, Capital Markets, and Post Trade. It operates a range of international equity, fixed income, exchange-traded funds/exchange-traded products, and foreign exchange markets through the London Stock Exchange, AIM, Turquoise, FXall, Matching, and Tradeweb.

