Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) Trading Up 2.5%

Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 2.5% on Friday . The company traded as high as $74.00 and last traded at $74.00. 1,393,476 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 12,721,353 shares. The stock had previously closed at $72.18.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MRVL shares. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Marvell Technology in a research report on Monday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Marvell Technology from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 target price on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.24.

Get Marvell Technology alerts:

Marvell Technology Stock Up 2.1 %

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.20. The company has a market capitalization of $63.77 billion, a PE ratio of -65.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.24. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 4.51% and a negative net margin of 18.33%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

Marvell Technology Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 12th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 12th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.33%. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is -21.24%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 1,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.49, for a total transaction of $64,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 110,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,107,958.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 1,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.49, for a total value of $64,490.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 110,218 shares in the company, valued at $7,107,958.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Muhammad Raghib Hussain sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $3,750,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 838,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,892,825. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 131,000 shares of company stock worth $9,357,740 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Marvell Technology

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MRVL. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,973,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Marvell Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at about $476,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Marvell Technology by 87.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,548,206 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $246,194,000 after buying an additional 2,115,366 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 17.1% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 36,174 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,958,000 after acquiring an additional 5,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 532.3% during the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 626 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

About Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

Further Reading

