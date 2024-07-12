Mask Network (MASK) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $29.58 Million

Mask Network (MASK) traded up 1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on July 12th. One Mask Network token can now be bought for approximately $2.15 or 0.00003706 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Mask Network has a market capitalization of $215.44 million and approximately $29.58 million worth of Mask Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Mask Network has traded 8.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Mask Network

Mask Network launched on February 21st, 2021. Mask Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Mask Network is news.mask.io. Mask Network’s official Twitter account is @realmasknetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Mask Network is www.mask.io. The Reddit community for Mask Network is https://reddit.com/r/masknetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Mask Network (MASK) is a decentralized app (dApp) bridging web 2.0 and web 3.0. It integrates with social media, enabling seamless access to DeFi, secure file sharing, encrypted messaging, and NFT creation. Created by developers.”

