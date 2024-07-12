McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Holdings Lifted by Advisory Alpha LLC

Advisory Alpha LLC boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 63.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,787 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,865 shares during the quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MCD. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Clear Investment Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of McDonald’s stock traded down $2.32 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $252.48. 648,792 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,431,428. The firm has a market cap of $181.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.63, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.71. McDonald’s Co. has a 52 week low of $243.53 and a 52 week high of $302.39. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $258.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $276.71.

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The fast-food giant reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.71 by ($0.01). McDonald’s had a net margin of 33.36% and a negative return on equity of 180.74%. The business had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.63 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a $1.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.71%.

MCD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on McDonald’s in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $288.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on McDonald’s from $300.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on McDonald’s from $335.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $330.00 price target on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on McDonald’s from $315.00 to $310.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $312.11.

In other news, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,498 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.26, for a total value of $371,893.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $387,285.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,498 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.26, for a total transaction of $371,893.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $387,285.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,098 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.64, for a total value of $303,750.72. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,696,517.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,593 shares of company stock valued at $1,472,518. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

