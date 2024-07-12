MELD Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $42.29 Million (MELD)

MELD (MELD) traded up 11.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 12th. One MELD token can currently be purchased for about $0.0111 or 0.00000019 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, MELD has traded up 19.2% against the dollar. MELD has a market cap of $42.29 million and approximately $1.34 million worth of MELD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

MELD Token Profile

MELD was first traded on February 1st, 2022. MELD’s total supply is 4,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,809,905,364 tokens. MELD’s official website is www.meld.com. The Reddit community for MELD is https://reddit.com/r/meld_labs/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for MELD is medium.com/onmeld. MELD’s official Twitter account is @onmeld and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling MELD

According to CryptoCompare, “MELD (MELD) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. MELD has a current supply of 4,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of MELD is 0.00962771 USD and is up 0.17 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 41 active market(s) with $1,230,144.11 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.meld.com/.”

