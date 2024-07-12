Metal Hits 1-Day Volume of $6.94 Million (MTL)

Metal (MTL) traded 3.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on July 12th. Over the last seven days, Metal has traded 7.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Metal token can now be bought for approximately $1.02 or 0.00001762 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Metal has a total market capitalization of $67.69 million and approximately $6.94 million worth of Metal was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Metal Profile

Metal (MTL) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on June 9th, 2017. Metal’s total supply is 66,588,888 tokens. Metal’s official message board is blog.metalpay.com. Metal’s official website is www.metalpay.com. Metal’s official Twitter account is @metalpaysme and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Metal is https://reddit.com/r/metalpay.

Metal Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Metal (MTL) is a cryptocurrency that powers the Metal Pay digital wallet and payment processing platform. It was created by Marshall Hayner and Glenn Marien to facilitate fast, feeless, and secure peer-to-peer transactions. MTL is used to pay for transaction fees and receive rewards, including up to 5% cashback on qualifying purchases.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metal directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metal should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Metal using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

