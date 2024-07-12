Metals Acquisition Limited (NYSE:MTAL) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Metals Acquisition Limited (NYSE:MTAL – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the five research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.00.
MTAL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Scotiabank increased their price target on Metals Acquisition from $15.50 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Metals Acquisition from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of Metals Acquisition by 10.4% in the third quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 687,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,232,000 after buying an additional 64,616 shares in the last quarter. Sprott Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Metals Acquisition during the third quarter worth $17,970,000. United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Metals Acquisition by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund now owns 3,572,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,159,000 after purchasing an additional 272,727 shares during the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Metals Acquisition by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,236,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,640,000 after purchasing an additional 199,898 shares during the period. Finally, Tuttle Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Metals Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $517,000. 87.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Metals Acquisition Limited focuses on mining and production of copper and silver. It operates the CSA copper mine in Cobar, Australia. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is headquartered in Saint Helier, Jersey.
