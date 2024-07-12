Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) Shares Purchased by AIA Group Ltd

AIA Group Ltd boosted its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report) by 71.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,899 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the quarter. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $2,528,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 162.5% during the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 21 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the first quarter worth about $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Bellevue Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.07% of the company’s stock.

Mettler-Toledo International Price Performance

MTD traded up $1.03 on Friday, reaching $1,359.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 104,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 145,323. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1,421.09 and its 200 day moving average is $1,302.80. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 1 year low of $928.49 and a 1 year high of $1,535.86. The stock has a market cap of $29.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.17.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Mettler-Toledo International ( NYSE:MTD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $8.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.61 by $1.28. Mettler-Toledo International had a negative return on equity of 662.32% and a net margin of 20.55%. The firm had revenue of $925.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $879.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $8.69 earnings per share. Mettler-Toledo International’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 40.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MTD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $1,250.00 target price (up previously from $1,230.00) on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,150.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,375.00 to $1,390.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Citigroup upped their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $975.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,212.00 to $1,360.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mettler-Toledo International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,301.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mettler-Toledo International

In other news, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,457.07, for a total transaction of $437,121.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,160,041.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,457.07, for a total transaction of $437,121.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,160,041.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Christian Magloth sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,470.97, for a total value of $1,618,067.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 734 shares in the company, valued at $1,079,691.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,278 shares of company stock worth $4,871,849 over the last quarter. 1.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Mettler-Toledo International Profile

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, real-time analytics, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.Its industrial instruments comprise industrial weighing instruments and related terminals, automatic dimensional measurement and data capture solutions, vehicle scale systems, industrial software, metal detection equipment, x-ray systems, check weighing equipment, camera-based imaging equipment, track-and-trace solutions, and product inspection systems.

Featured Stories

