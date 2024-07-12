Mexco Energy (NYSE:MXC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mexco Energy (NYSE:MXC – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

MXC opened at $11.41 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.67 and its 200 day moving average is $11.05. Mexco Energy has a fifty-two week low of $9.02 and a fifty-two week high of $16.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.85 million, a P/E ratio of 18.70 and a beta of 0.54.

Mexco Energy (NYSE:MXC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 27th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.79 million for the quarter. Mexco Energy had a net margin of 20.37% and a return on equity of 7.76%.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 20th.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Mexco Energy stock. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Mexco Energy Co. (NYSE:MXC – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 23,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. owned 1.13% of Mexco Energy as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.89% of the company’s stock.

Mexco Energy Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas, crude oil, condensate, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It owns partial interests in approximately 6,400 gross producing wells located in the states of Texas, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Louisiana, Alabama, Mississippi, Arkansas, Wyoming, Kansas, Colorado, Montana, Virginia, North Dakota, and Ohio.

