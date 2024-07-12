MGB Wealth Management LLC Acquires 750 Shares of Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH)

MGB Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Free Report) by 22.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,090 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 750 shares during the quarter. MGB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Clean Harbors were worth $823,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Clean Harbors in the fourth quarter valued at $87,074,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Clean Harbors by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,654,929 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $637,822,000 after buying an additional 182,622 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new stake in Clean Harbors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $23,999,000. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID acquired a new stake in shares of Clean Harbors in the first quarter valued at approximately $14,161,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 612,015 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $106,803,000 after acquiring an additional 67,809 shares during the last quarter. 90.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on CLH. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on shares of Clean Harbors in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Clean Harbors from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Clean Harbors from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Clean Harbors from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Clean Harbors from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $218.40.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Lauren States sold 1,148 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.14, for a total transaction of $250,424.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,003,133.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Lauren States sold 1,148 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.14, for a total transaction of $250,424.72. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,003,133.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Alan S. Mckim sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.51, for a total value of $10,775,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,494,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $537,527,412.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 57,348 shares of company stock worth $12,320,113. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Clean Harbors Price Performance

Clean Harbors stock traded up $1.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $227.54. 70,719 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 314,022. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $218.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $196.06. The company has a market cap of $12.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.74 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a twelve month low of $132.92 and a twelve month high of $231.15.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.13. Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 6.85%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.36 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 7.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Clean Harbors Company Profile

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and offers CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

