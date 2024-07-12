MGB Wealth Management LLC Buys 2,500 Shares of Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA)

MGB Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA – Free Report) by 12.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,995 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the quarter. MGB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Global X Uranium ETF were worth $662,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Global X Uranium ETF by 2.1% in the first quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 210,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,077,000 after purchasing an additional 4,404 shares during the last quarter. Capital Management Associates NY bought a new stake in shares of Global X Uranium ETF in the first quarter worth about $865,000. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global X Uranium ETF by 45.7% in the first quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 56,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,632,000 after acquiring an additional 17,750 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global X Uranium ETF by 232.0% in the first quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 160,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,638,000 after acquiring an additional 112,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X Uranium ETF in the first quarter worth about $846,000.

Global X Uranium ETF Price Performance

Shares of Global X Uranium ETF stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $31.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 861,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,066,655. Global X Uranium ETF has a 12 month low of $21.41 and a 12 month high of $33.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.70 and a 200 day moving average of $29.70. The company has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of 22.45 and a beta of 1.08.

Global X Uranium ETF Profile

The Global X Uranium ETF (URA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of companies involved in uranium mining and the production of nuclear components. URA was launched on Nov 4, 2010 and is managed by Global X.

