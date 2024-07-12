MGB Wealth Management LLC Buys 400 Shares of Sprott Junior Uranium Miners ETF (NASDAQ:URNJ)

MGB Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Sprott Junior Uranium Miners ETF (NASDAQ:URNJ – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 18,750 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. MGB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Sprott Junior Uranium Miners ETF were worth $477,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in Sprott Junior Uranium Miners ETF by 103.9% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,637 shares during the last quarter. Rathbones Group PLC raised its holdings in Sprott Junior Uranium Miners ETF by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 15,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Sprott Junior Uranium Miners ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $403,000. HTLF Bank bought a new stake in Sprott Junior Uranium Miners ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $634,000. Finally, One Plus One Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sprott Junior Uranium Miners ETF by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. One Plus One Wealth Management LLC now owns 63,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,506,000 after purchasing an additional 4,506 shares during the period.

Get Sprott Junior Uranium Miners ETF alerts:

Sprott Junior Uranium Miners ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:URNJ traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $26.16. 53,803 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 235,126. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.13. Sprott Junior Uranium Miners ETF has a one year low of $16.12 and a one year high of $31.30.

Sprott Junior Uranium Miners ETF Profile

The Sprott Junior Uranium Miners ETF (URNJ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq Sprott Junior Uranium Miners index. The fund seeks to track an index of small cap uranium miners around the globe, primarily those with revenues tied to the uranium mining and uranium industry. Securities are selected using a fundamental, proprietary methodology and weighted by market cap.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding URNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sprott Junior Uranium Miners ETF (NASDAQ:URNJ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sprott Junior Uranium Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprott Junior Uranium Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.