MGB Wealth Management LLC Has $1.47 Million Position in Invesco S&P 500 ex-Rate Sensitive Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XRLV)

MGB Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 ex-Rate Sensitive Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XRLV – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,467 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,131 shares during the quarter. MGB Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 3.51% of Invesco S&P 500 ex-Rate Sensitive Low Volatility ETF worth $1,473,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 ex-Rate Sensitive Low Volatility ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $353,000.

Invesco S&P 500 ex-Rate Sensitive Low Volatility ETF Price Performance

Invesco S&P 500 ex-Rate Sensitive Low Volatility ETF stock traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $49.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 966 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,408. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $49.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.67. Invesco S&P 500 ex-Rate Sensitive Low Volatility ETF has a 1-year low of $43.56 and a 1-year high of $50.14. The company has a market cap of $41.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.04 and a beta of 0.46.

Invesco S&P 500 ex-Rate Sensitive Low Volatility ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 ex-Rate Sensitive Low Volatility ETF (XRLV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large-cap US equities, selected for positive correlation to rising interest rates and for low volatility. Stocks are weighted inversely to volatility.

