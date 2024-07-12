MGB Wealth Management LLC Has $25.03 Million Stock Position in AppLovin Co. (NASDAQ:APP)

MGB Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in AppLovin Co. (NASDAQ:APP – Free Report) by 1,767.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 361,634 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 342,264 shares during the quarter. AppLovin accounts for approximately 10.2% of MGB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. MGB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AppLovin were worth $25,032,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of APP. Lido Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AppLovin during the 3rd quarter valued at about $331,000. Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in AppLovin by 128.4% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 20,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $808,000 after buying an additional 11,367 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in AppLovin in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $274,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AppLovin by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,099,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $723,245,000 after acquiring an additional 1,411,453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of AppLovin during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $615,000. 41.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other AppLovin news, CMO Katie Kihorany Jansen sold 147,984 shares of AppLovin stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.29, for a total value of $12,177,603.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 1,264,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,037,930.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CMO Katie Kihorany Jansen sold 147,984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.29, for a total transaction of $12,177,603.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 1,264,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,037,930.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Craig Scott Billings sold 5,620 shares of AppLovin stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.97, for a total transaction of $477,531.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $151,246.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,857,726 shares of company stock valued at $1,489,251,374 in the last quarter. 14.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

APP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of AppLovin from $73.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on AppLovin from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $97.00 price objective on shares of AppLovin in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Citigroup lifted their target price on AppLovin from $80.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on AppLovin from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AppLovin presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.72.

AppLovin Stock Performance

APP stock traded up $1.70 during trading on Friday, reaching $83.71. The company had a trading volume of 627,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,223,292. The company has a market cap of $27.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.86. AppLovin Co. has a twelve month low of $27.32 and a twelve month high of $91.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.11. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.70.

AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $973.70 million. AppLovin had a return on equity of 51.55% and a net margin of 16.46%. The firm’s revenue was up 47.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AppLovin Co. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

AppLovin Company Profile

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for advertisers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their content in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software Platform and Apps. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of a publisher's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction; Adjust, a measurement and analytics marketing platform that provides marketers with the visibility, insights, and tools needed to grow their apps from early stage to maturity; and Wurl, a connected TV platform, which distributes streaming video for content companies and provides advertising and publishing solutions through its AdPool, ContentDiscovery, and Global FAST Pass products.

See Also

