MGB Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

MGB Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Free Report) by 12.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 845 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 95 shares during the quarter. MGB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $347,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. WBI Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $621,000. Team Hewins LLC acquired a new position in Molina Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth $204,000. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd acquired a new position in Molina Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth $9,911,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its position in Molina Healthcare by 69.5% during the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 11,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,851,000 after acquiring an additional 4,840 shares during the period. Finally, Quent Capital LLC boosted its position in Molina Healthcare by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 489 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. 98.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MOH shares. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $406.00 price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Molina Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $405.00 price target on the stock. Baird R W raised Molina Healthcare to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $390.00 price target on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Molina Healthcare from $410.00 to $375.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $405.18.

In related news, Director Ronna Romney sold 250 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.27, for a total transaction of $85,817.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,816,710.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Ronna Romney sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.27, for a total value of $85,817.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,945 shares in the company, valued at $5,816,710.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO James Woys sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.15, for a total value of $3,451,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 53,613 shares in the company, valued at $18,504,526.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of MOH traded up $3.88 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $293.95. The company had a trading volume of 168,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 436,286. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $284.34 and a twelve month high of $423.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The company’s 50-day moving average is $317.72 and its 200-day moving average is $358.57. The company has a market capitalization of $17.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.58.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $5.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.46 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $9.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.45 billion. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 2.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.81 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 23.56 EPS for the current year.

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company served in across 19 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

